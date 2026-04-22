BN Daybreak - Wed 22 Apr 2026: Navigating market lions; US-Iran peace paradox; Anthropic’s AI security breach
In today's BizNews Daybreak episode, President Trump indefinitely extends the US-Iran ceasefire at Pakistan's request while maintaining a naval blockade. We cover the security breach of Anthropic’s "Mythos" AI model and Kevin Warsh’s pledge of independence during his Federal Reserve confirmation hearing.
Plus, an investing masterclass with Sean Peche explores contrarian market strategies, and we analyse Apple’s leadership transition as John Ternus prepares to succeed Tim Cook.
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