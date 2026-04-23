BN Daybreak - Thu 23 Apr 2026: SA public service reforms; Hormuz tensions flare; Tesla; Capitec; Chubb; Remgro
In today's BizNews Daybreak, we examine South Africa’s legislative shift toward a merit-based public service to combat state capture and political patronage.
Globally, we cover Tesla’s massive $25 billion AI investment and the escalating naval conflict between the US and Iran in the Strait of Hormuz.
Finally, we analyze Capitec’s impressive resilience as it transitions to a new leadership team, Remgro’s multibillion-rand exit from FirstRand and Chubb’s record-breaking quarterly earnings.
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