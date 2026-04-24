BN Daybreak - Fri 24 Apr 2026: Oil rises; SARB Governor on SA inflation; and Intel/Tesla gains; Sasol; Teledyne
In today's BizNews Daybreak: Global energy markets are on edge as Iranian minelaying in the Strait of Hormuz and a fragile Israel-Lebanon ceasefire extension drive crude oil prices above $105.
While the South African Reserve Bank warns of fuel and food inflation, Sasol’s stock has tripled by securing domestic supply amidst these geopolitical shocks.
In tech, Intel and Tesla shares rallied on massive AI and production forecasts, contrasting with significant job cuts at Meta and Microsoft.
Meanwhile, Alec Hogg reflected at the Rotary Club on the success of the eighth BizNews Conference, emphasizing that "Pretoria will not provide" and urging citizens to drive South Africa's turnaround.
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