BN Daybreak - Wed 29 Apr 2026: Trump tightens Iran blockade; OPEC shock; Eskom nuclear pushback; Teledyne & Tesla
In today's edition of BizNews Daybreak, we dive into President Trump’s strategic move to sustain an economic blockade on Iran over military alternatives. The global market faces further upheaval as the UAE announces its departure from OPEC following decades of membership.
Meanwhile, King Charles III delivers a historic address to the US Congress, emphasizing the critical importance of the Atlantic partnership and unyielding support for Ukraine.
In local news, environmental activists challenge Eskom’s nuclear expansion in the Eastern Cape, citing threats to unique biodiversity and water security.
Plus, Alec Hogg analyzes Tesla’s $25 billion gamble on the "Optimus" robotic future and unpacks the latest quarterly tech earnings.
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