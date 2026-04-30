BN Daybreak - Thu 30 Apr 2026: Mag 7 results; Anthropic's valuation; Iraj Abedian on Iran; UK property
In today's BizNews Daybreak, we look at the "Magnificent Seven's" earnings, where Amazon’s cloud growth shines despite heavy AI spending. Anthropic weighs a massive valuation leap to $90 billion, while Fed Chair Jay Powell commits to his term amid a controversial building investigation.
Economist Iraj Abedian provides a harrowing look inside a sanctioned Iran, describing a nation facing public executions, food shortages, and a total "net blockade" designed to cut off all global connectivity for 90 million people.
Additionally, the UAE’s exit from OPEC signals a major shift in oil market influence, while experts highlight the accessibility of UK property mortgages for South African investors.
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