BN Daybreak - Mon 4 May 2026: Deepfake scams, Big Tech’s AI boom, and US intervention in the Persian Gulf
In today's BizNews Daybreak: A sobering first-hand account of a deepfake investment scam that cost a BizNews community member over R24 000. We also analyse the latest earnings from Google, Meta, and Amazon, where artificial intelligence is driving both massive revenue growth and a historic surge in infrastructure spending. Finally, we cover President Trump’s "Project Freedom" initiative to guide neutral ships through the Strait of Hormuz amid rising tensions in the Persian Gulf.
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