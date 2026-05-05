BN Daybreak - Tue 5 May 2026: US-Iran clashes in the Strait; Rob Rose on brand arrogance; SA political predictions

In today's BizNews Daybreak, US-Iran clashes in the Strait of Hormuz, driving crude oil prices upward and sparking global supply chain concerns.

Financial Mail Editor-in-Chief Rob Rose joins the program to discuss why South African brands are misreading their customers, citing a "degree of arrogance" and a failure to learn from the "New Coke" era.

Additionally, intelligence analyst Chris Wyatt provides a provocative outlook for South Africa's upcoming local elections, predicting the ANC could suffer a major blow and potentially drop below 30% support.

Plus, we explore the limits of US power in the Middle East and the White House's potential move to vet AI models before release.