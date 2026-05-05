BN Daybreak - Tue 5 May 2026: US-Iran clashes in the Strait; Rob Rose on brand arrogance; SA political predictions
In today's BizNews Daybreak, US-Iran clashes in the Strait of Hormuz, driving crude oil prices upward and sparking global supply chain concerns.
Financial Mail Editor-in-Chief Rob Rose joins the program to discuss why South African brands are misreading their customers, citing a "degree of arrogance" and a failure to learn from the "New Coke" era.
Additionally, intelligence analyst Chris Wyatt provides a provocative outlook for South Africa's upcoming local elections, predicting the ANC could suffer a major blow and potentially drop below 30% support.
Plus, we explore the limits of US power in the Middle East and the White House's potential move to vet AI models before release.
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
Listen here