BN Daybreak - Wed 6 May 2026: Trump pauses Hormuz mission; Oil prices retreat; AI Scam defiance; SA fuel hikes

President Trump has paused "Project Freedom" in the Strait of Hormuz to evaluate a potential agreement with Iran, causing oil prices to retreat as US equities reach record highs.

Meanwhile, the SEC proposes shifting to semiannual earnings reports, and AMD reports surging revenue driven by AI demand.

Locally, BizNews editor Alec Hogg defiantly rejects legal threats from a deepfake scam syndicate, and intelligence analyst Chris Wyatt discusses the "painful" reality of South African fuel price hikes.