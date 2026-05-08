BN Daybreak - Fri 8 May 2026: US intercepts Iranian missiles; Tariff ruling; Rogue polls; and Joburg’s debt crisis

In today's BizNews Daybreak we cover a volatile morning as crude oil prices climb following a military exchange between the US and Iranian forces in the Strait of Hormuz.

While a federal court strikes down President Trump’s global tariffs, South African attention turns to a "rogue polling" warning and Johannesburg’s financial collapse. With a 25 billion rand debt and failing services like water and infrastructure, the city faces a potential national government takeover that could reshape the upcoming local elections.