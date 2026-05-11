BN Daybreak - Mon 11 May 2026: Ramaphosa’s legal crisis; SAA whistleblowing; and the Higher Ed funding gap
Fresh pressure builds for President Cyril Ramaphosa as a Constitutional Court ruling on the Phala Phala matter sparks talks of a constitutional crisis and potential impeachment.
Globally, President Trump labels Iran’s latest nuclear proposal "totally unacceptable" while the UK and France prepare a defensive naval mission in the Strait of Hormuz.
Meanwhile, whistleblower Cynthia Stimpel shares the heavy personal cost of exposing corruption at SAA, and fintech founder Ryan Passmore highlights the "missing middle" crisis in South African student funding.
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