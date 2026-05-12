BN Daybreak - Tue 12 May 2026: US-Iran conflict; Fed leadership; Boxer’s expansion; Whistleblower safety; Keir Starmer
On this episode of BizNews Daybreak, President Trump rejects a "garbage" peace deal from Iran as tensions escalate in the Strait of Hormuz.
Domestically, Boxer CEO Marek Masojada outlines the retailer's aggressive expansion into the liquor market despite economic pressures.
We also cover Kevin Warsh’s nomination to lead the Federal Reserve , Trump’s high-profile trade mission to Beijing , and critical safety advice for South African whistleblowers.
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