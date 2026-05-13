BN Daybreak - Wed 13 May 2026: Trump’s China trip; Warsh Fed nod; AI bubble?; Anthropic; Boxer; and Job trends
In today’s BizNews Daybreak, President Trump heads to Beijing for a trade summit alongside Nvidia’s Jensen Huang and Elon Musk.
The Senate confirmed Kevin Warsh to the Fed’s Board of Governors, while analysts debate an "AI bubble" amid Anthropic’s $30 billion funding talks.
Plus, South African retailer Boxer discusses its expansion against Walmart, and we take a look at the impact of AI on global labor productivity.
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