BN Daybreak - Thu 14 May 2026: Trump’s China summit; Viljoen vs. Heystek investment challenge; FXSI scam continues

In today's BizNews Daybreak, we feature President Trump’s high-stakes Beijing summit alongside tech titans Elon Musk and Jensen Huang. We show also analyses a sharp spike in US wholesale inflation and Cisco's major AI-driven restructuring.

Piet Viljoen and Magnus Heystek discusses their million-rand investment challenge and South Africa's surprising market outperformance.

Finally, another pensioner shares a sobering cautionary tale about falling victim to FXSI's sophisticated AI deepfake scam.