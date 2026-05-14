BN Daybreak - Thu 14 May 2026: Trump’s China summit; Viljoen vs. Heystek investment challenge; FXSI scam continues
In today's BizNews Daybreak, we feature President Trump’s high-stakes Beijing summit alongside tech titans Elon Musk and Jensen Huang. We show also analyses a sharp spike in US wholesale inflation and Cisco's major AI-driven restructuring.
Piet Viljoen and Magnus Heystek discusses their million-rand investment challenge and South Africa's surprising market outperformance.
Finally, another pensioner shares a sobering cautionary tale about falling victim to FXSI's sophisticated AI deepfake scam.
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