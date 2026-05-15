BN Daybreak - Fri 15 May 2026: Trump-Xi summit; Apple vs OpenAI; SA elections; institutional ethics
In today's BizNews Daybreak, President Trump discusses China’s role in Iran negotiations and a major Boeing deal, while Secretary of State Marco Rubio addresses Taiwan tensions.
The S&P 500 hits record highs fueled by Cerebras Systems’ massive IPO and Nvidia’s growth, contrasting with a strained partnership between Apple and OpenAI.
Locally, Wayne Sussman examines the complexity of South Africa’s upcoming municipal elections and Gary Power urges the need for personal accountability to combat institutional corruption.
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