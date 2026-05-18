BN Daybreak - Mon 18 May 2026: China trade; Joburg debt; BEE growth costs; and Soweto youth squash

In today's BizNews Daybreak, the US and Iran's clash over the Strait of Hormuz continues, while the White House details a massive $17 billion agricultural trade agreement with China.

Locally, Johannesburg faces a severe financial and governance crisis, risking a major Moody's credit downgrade over unfiled audited statements and billions owed to creditors.

Additionally, Solidarity advocates for an end date to race-based BEE policies due to high GDP growth costs, and a Soweto youth empowerment initiative successfully expands its reach far beyond squash.