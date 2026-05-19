BN Daybreak - Tue 19 May 2026: Hersov slams Ramaphosa; Musk OpenAI loss; Nvidia China hopes; SAPS corruption cleanup

Today’s BizNews Daybreak covers the latest global and local shifts, beginning with President Trump delaying an impending strike on Iran following appeals from Persian Gulf allies.

In tech news, a jury has swiftly dismissed Elon Musk’s high-profile lawsuit against OpenAI on a statute of limitations technicality.

Turning to South Africa, entrepreneur Rob Hersov delivers a blunt assessment of the country's political future, arguing the business community is desperate for Cyril Ramaphosa to stay out of fear of a radical successor, while declaring the ANC "as good as gone".

Finally, we unpack why top law firms are legally fighting aggressive new BEE ownership codes, and Action Society breaks down whether the latest high-profile arrests signal a genuine cleanup within the South African Police Service.