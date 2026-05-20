BN Daybreak - Wed 20 May 2026: SA Foot & Mouth failure; Hersov’s GNU outlook; EU-US trade deal; DRC Ebola strain
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In today's BizNews Daybreak we cover the finalized EU-US trade deal text and the Senate's push to withdraw from hostilities in Iran.
Meanwhile, South African farmers warn that the regional foot and mouth disease rollout is failing, urging a shift to mass vaccination campaigns.
Finally, we examine political maneuvering surrounding the GNU in South Africa and a serious, undetected Ebola strain outbreak in the DRC.
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