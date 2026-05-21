BN Daybreak - Thu 21 May 2026: Nvidia; SpaceX; Anthropic; Fed Hikes; Oil Shock; SA Infrastructure; Hartley on BRICS
Listen here
In today's BizNews Daybreak, Nvidia delivers an upbeat sales forecast and multi-billion-dollar buyback plan, while SpaceX prepares for the world’s largest ever IPO.
Meanwhile, Anthropic reports surging Claude revenue, and Fed minutes signal potential interest rate hikes. In global affairs, Middle East tensions cause oil market volatility, raising economic risks for South Africa's rand.
Plus, experts discuss South African infrastructure decay and the growing identity crisis within BRICs.
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.