BN Daybreak - Thu 21 May 2026: Nvidia; SpaceX; Anthropic; Fed Hikes; Oil Shock; SA Infrastructure; Hartley on BRICS

In today's BizNews Daybreak, Nvidia delivers an upbeat sales forecast and multi-billion-dollar buyback plan, while SpaceX prepares for the world’s largest ever IPO.

Meanwhile, Anthropic reports surging Claude revenue, and Fed minutes signal potential interest rate hikes. In global affairs, Middle East tensions cause oil market volatility, raising economic risks for South Africa's rand.

Plus, experts discuss South African infrastructure decay and the growing identity crisis within BRICs.