BN Daybreak - Fri 22 May 2026: Zille slams Joburg budget; Roodt on Crypto; Hoatson urges pushback; and Gupta delays

In today's BizNews Daybreak, we cover the latest business and political updates. On the international front, US-Iran tensions escalate over Strait of Hormuz tolls, while SpaceX scrubs its 12th Starship test mission.

Locally, Helen Zille warns of Johannesburg’s collapsing municipal budget and failing infrastructure, economist Dawie Roodt discusses Treasury's futile attempts to control crypto-assets, and thirsty CEO Rob Hoatson urges businesses to fight state dysfunction.

Finally, AfriForum demands transparency regarding the delayed extradition of the Guptas.