BN Daybreak - Mon 25 May 2026: Strait of Hormuz progress; Kyiv missile hits; SA voter crisis; Coalition warnings

In today's BizNews Daybreak, we highlight progress on a US-Iran deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, shifting crude oil prices, a paused US arms sale to Taiwan, and a massive Russian hypersonic missile attack near Kyiv.

In South Africa, Lauren Evanthia argues that a true 39% voter turnout in 2024 reflects systemic collapse and a lack of hope, urging an end to party politics.

Meanwhile, Helen Zille warns that the DA needs an outright majority to fix Johannesburg, fearing another fragile, multi-party coalition driven by jobs and tenders.