BN Daybreak - Mon 25 May 2026: Strait of Hormuz progress; Kyiv missile hits; SA voter crisis; Coalition warnings
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In today's BizNews Daybreak, we highlight progress on a US-Iran deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, shifting crude oil prices, a paused US arms sale to Taiwan, and a massive Russian hypersonic missile attack near Kyiv.
In South Africa, Lauren Evanthia argues that a true 39% voter turnout in 2024 reflects systemic collapse and a lack of hope, urging an end to party politics.
Meanwhile, Helen Zille warns that the DA needs an outright majority to fix Johannesburg, fearing another fragile, multi-party coalition driven by jobs and tenders.
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