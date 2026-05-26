BN Daybreak - Tue 26 May 2026: US-Iran spikes; Pope's AI alert; PnP cost cuts; Rand optimism; Madlanga commission
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Today's BizNews Daybreak episode analyses US self-defense strikes in Iran amidst delicate diplomatic efforts. At the Vatican, Pope Leo and Anthropic’s co-founder launched an encyclical warning against AI risks.
Locally, Dr. Frans Cronje unpacks fracturing political coalitions, while Pick n Pay CEO Sean Summers defends painful labor cost restructurings.
We also cover calls for criminal justice reform, Johannesburg’s deepening infrastructure crisis, and the market optimism driving a stronger rand.
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