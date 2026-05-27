BN Daybreak - Wed 27 May 2026: SA farming vaccine victory; Gaza airstrikes; Ebola quarantine; BN portfolio insights
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In today's BizNews Daybreak, South African farmers win a massive High Court order against Agriculture Minister John Steinhauser over livestock vaccine restrictions.
Globally, Israeli airstrikes in Gaza target new Hamas military leader Mohammed Odeh, while the US deploys health officers to Kenya to establish an Ebola quarantine facility.
Back home, Alec Hogg emphasizes long-term market conviction for deeply discounted local stocks like Purple Capital, Afrimat, We Buy Cars, and Pick n Pay.
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