BN Daybreak - Thu 28 May 2026: Hormuz deal contradictions; US rate hikes; SA political & farming crises
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In today's BizNews Daybreak, we cover mixed signals regarding a US-Iran deal, defensive airstrikes in Bandar Abbas, and escalating Israeli operations against Hezbollah. In corporate news, Snowflake’s stock surges 35% on an AWS partnership, while Fed Governor Lisa Cook warns of potential interest rate hikes.
Locally, political commentator Solly Moeng breaks down the impeachment pressure facing President Ramaphosa, and SAAI CEO Francois Rossouw discusses potential massive damages claims against Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen over livestock vaccines.
Finally, strategist Edward Yardeni breaks down the S&P 500's "fabulous earnings momentum" and the scarcity of buying the dip.
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