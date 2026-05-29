BN Daybreak - Fri 29 May 2026: US-Iran truce; DA ward win; Zille's plan; SpaceX IPO, Anthropic; Blue Origin
Listen here
On today's BizNews Daybreak, pressure builds globally as the US and Iran edge toward a tentative 60-day ceasefire. Plus, we bring you the latest market-moving updates on Dell, SpaceX, Blue Origin, and Anthropic.
In South Africa, the Democratic Alliance (DA) achieved a sensational, historic victory by winning its first-ever pure township ward in Evaton West from the ANC.
Meanwhile, analysts debate Helen Zille’s 45% coalition strategy in Johannesburg and the DA's principled test regarding the Ramaphosa impeachment inquiry.
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.