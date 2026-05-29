BN Daybreak - Fri 29 May 2026: US-Iran truce; DA ward win; Zille's plan; SpaceX IPO, Anthropic; Blue Origin

On today's BizNews Daybreak, pressure builds globally as the US and Iran edge toward a tentative 60-day ceasefire. Plus, we bring you the latest market-moving updates on Dell, SpaceX, Blue Origin, and Anthropic.

In South Africa, the Democratic Alliance (DA) achieved a sensational, historic victory by winning its first-ever pure township ward in Evaton West from the ANC.

Meanwhile, analysts debate Helen Zille’s 45% coalition strategy in Johannesburg and the DA's principled test regarding the Ramaphosa impeachment inquiry.