BN Daybreak - Mon 1 June 2026: Oil Climbs; SpaceX IPO frenzy; BEE critiques; Chelsea Flower Show Gold
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In today's BizNews Daybreak: Global energy markets watch closely as Brent crude climbs back past $93 a barrel amid a tense US-Iran stalemate over the Strait of Hormuz. Meanwhile, global investors rush into funds ahead of a massive, AI-linked SpaceX IPO.
Businessman Sam Montši critiques BEE implementation, calling for unity over forced division.
Finally, designer Leon Kluge overcomes severe weather to secure gold at the Chelsea Flower Show.
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