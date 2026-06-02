BN Daybreak - Tue 2 June 2026: Trump Agri Tariffs; Nvidia chips; SA grid success; FMD vaccines
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In today's BizNews Daybreak: Internationally, President Trump cuts agricultural equipment tariffs, Apple introduces an iPhone bill-splitting feature, and Nvidia debuts a $5 trillion PC AI chip.
Locally, Free State’s community grid takeover triumphs, KZN lags behind in foot-and-mouth vaccinations, and analysts unpack the impeachment pressures facing President Ramaphosa.
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