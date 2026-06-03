BN Daybreak - Wed 3 June 2026: US tariffs; Pretoria SPAR fraud; Illicit number plates; Banking scams
Listen here
Globally, the US proposes major tariffs, and US-Iran peace talks face friction over the conflict in Lebanon.
Locally, a Pretoria SPAR store faces severe tax fraud allegations, a Business Day investigation exposes rampant illicit number plate sales in Johannesburg, and an expert shares crucial tips to combat digital banking fraud.
Finally, economist Mariana Mazzucato argues for purpose-driven corporate contracts.
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.