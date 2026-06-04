BN Daybreak - Thu 4 June 2026: Amazon Prime SA launch; US-Iran war vote; Illegal Number plates; UK leaders clash
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Amazon has officially disrupted the local market by launching its full Prime offering in South Africa.
Globally, SpaceX plans a historic $75 billion IPO, Broadcom's AI chip revenue forecasts disappoint, and a fragile Israel-Lebanon ceasefire is renewed.
Additionally, experts call for urgent action against South Africa’s rampant illegal number plate trade, while UK political leaders clash heavily in Parliament.
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