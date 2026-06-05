BN Daybreak - Fri 5 June 2026: US Ukraine aid; DRC Ebola outbreak; Athol Trollip on FMD; Cuba sanctions

Today on BizNews Daybreak, global updates reveal the US passing a key Ukraine aid bill, leveling strict new sanctions against Cuba, and racing to contain a Texas screw worm outbreak.

Locally, Athol Trollip warns that slow cattle vaccinations are worsening South Africa's foot and mouth disease crisis.

Plus, The Economist's Chief Africa Correspondent, John McDermott, analyses the logistics of a deadly, unvaccinated Ebola strain currently spreading through the eastern DRC.