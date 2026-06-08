BN Daybreak - Mon 8 June 2026: Oil rises; R2bn hospital scandal; AGOA off-ramp proposal; Apple AI
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This morning’s Daybreak covers global market movements as oil ticks up amid Middle East tensions and tech shares slump globally.
Meanwhile, Apple prepares to unveil its overhauled Siri and new AI features at WWDC.
Locally, Lauren Evanthia addresses a massive R2 billion South African hospital scandal, Tara Roos breaks down Johannesburg's R200 billion infrastructure backlog and weak financial controls, and Sakeliga's Russell Lamberti proposes an AGOA "off-ramp" to shield compliant businesses from Pretoria's policy fallout.
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