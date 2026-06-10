BN Daybreak - Wed 10 June 2026: US strikes Iran; SpaceX demand; Joburg budget woes; SA Competition Court backlog
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In this episode of BizNews Daybreak, US forces strike Iran after a helicopter downing, SpaceX's IPO sees massive demand, and IBM bets billions on quantum computing.
In South Africa, the Competition Appeal Court slams egregious six-year delays crippling corporate deals, while Johannesburg's bleak budget exposes critical cash shortages and severe utility infrastructure backlogs.
Finally, we highlight the suspension of 14 senior police officers over corrupt tenders and take a look at China's multi-billion dollar push to expand its domestic AI data center network.
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