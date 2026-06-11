BN Daybreak - Thu 11 June 2026: US-Iran clashes spurn inflation; SA Cops threatened; Spar rallies
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In today's BizNews Daybreak: Oil spikes after the US military launched retaliatory strikes on Iran, pushing May US inflation to a three-year high of 4.2%.
Meanwhile, Oracle shares dipped 6% over cloud capex fears, Bill Gates testified on Capitol Hill regarding Jeffrey Epstein, and SpaceX's historic IPO drew $250 billion in institutional demand.
Locally, explosive leaked chats reveal top South African cops threatening activist Yusuf Abramjee, gun owners fight the Firearms Control Amendment bill, and Spar SA shares surprisingly rose despite obliterated profits.
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