BN Daybreak - Fri 12 June 2026: Trump halts Iran strikes; SA's overlooked gold fortune; PA surge; World Cup fees
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In today's BizNews Daybreak: Global markets rallied after President Trump halted planned military strikes against Iran.
In South Africa, the Patriotic Alliance clinched a major by-election victory in Malmesbury, weakening established parties. Meanwhile, Alec Hogg unpacked South Africa’s overlooked multi-billion rand gold mining fortune.
Finally, we highlight Adobe’s executive shakeup amid strong AI product demand and rising concerns that steep ticket prices are excluding ordinary soccer fans from the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
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