BN Daybreak - Mon 15 June 2026: US-Iran peace deal; Ramaphosa impeachment fight; Cape Town Mayor; Old School SA
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In today's BizNews Daybreak: Global markets react to a historic US-Iran peace deal halting fighting for 60 days, while the Federal Reserve faces a high-stakes interest rate decision amidst rising inflation.
Closer to home, President Cyril Ramaphosa scrambles to block a politically dangerous parliamentary impeachment inquiry over the Phala Phala scandal.
Plus, Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis explains why he's staying clear of a cabinet seat, and the founders of Stellenbosch sportswear brand Old School SA share how they turned vintage jerseys and national pride into a booming business.
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