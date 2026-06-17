BN Daybreak - Wed 17 June 2026: US-Iran deal; SpaceX valuation, Anthropic's restrictions; Eskom rating lift; Fort Hare

In this episode of Daybreak, we explore the tentative US-Iran deal and G7 skepticism surrounding the Strait of Hormuz. SpaceX's valuation surges to $2.65 trillion, overtaking Amazon, alongside its $60 billion acquisition of AI startup Cursor.

Meanwhile, Washington imposes strict foreign access restrictions on Anthropic’s advanced AI models.

In South Africa, the University of Fort Hare’s Vice Chancellor faces a criminal corruption complaint, Solly Moeng dissect the ANC leadership, and we unpack why Eskom's recent Fitch upgrade is merely borrowing credibility from the sovereign national balance sheet.