BN Daybreak - Thu 18 June 2026: Fed holds rates; SA Cabinet shifts; SpaceX valuation; Gold potential
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Today's Daybreak covers the landmark US-Iran peace deal and the Federal Reserve's unanimous decision to hold interest rates steady.
Alec Hogg analyses DA leader Geordin Hill-Lewis's strategic cabinet demotion of Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen.
We also unpack SpaceX's massive $2.52 trillion IPO valuation, the Western Cape's expanding provincial policing powers, and South Africa's missed exploration opportunities despite holding the world’s largest remaining gold endowment.
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