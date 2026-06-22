BN Daybreak - Mon 22 June 2026: US-Iran pact; Tech IPOs; Fed inflation; Amazon Prime; Oil deficit
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This episode of BizNews Daybreak covers the US-Iran preliminary nuclear agreement, an FDA panel's approval of Moderna’s new mRNA flu vaccine, and upcoming Fed inflation data threatening further interest rate hikes.
Domestically, Lauren Evanthia discusses a proposed South African cabinet reshuffle and John Steenhuisen's political demotion.
Finally, we analyze the massive capital drain from SpaceX, OpenAI, and Anthropic listings, Amazon’s Prime Day ecosystem strategy, and Dan Dicker’s warnings on critical global oil stockpile drawdowns.
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