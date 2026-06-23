BN Daybreak - Tue 23 June 2026: Naspers earnings; Roubini turns bullish; Keir Starmer resigns; SA drug cartel warnings
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Today's BizNews Daybreak covers the US granting Iran a 60-day oil sale license following Switzerland peace talks. Tech stocks retreat as Alphabet slips 5% and Qualcomm eyes a $4 billion Modular acquisition.
In the UK, Keir Starmer resigns as PM, clearing the path for Andy Burnham.
Plus, the ISS warns of Mexican drug cartels in South Africa, Naspers reports surging core earnings, and Nouriel Roubini turns bullish on US productivity.
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