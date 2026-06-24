BN Daybreak: SA rare earth breakthrough; Three politicians killed; Chip stocks tumble
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Three politicians - an ANC councilor and two aspirants from rival parties - were gunned down in a single evening as South Africa's 2026 election year turns violent, and a commentator warns the worst may still be ahead. Steenkamp Kraal's rare earth processing milestone gives the West its clearest shot yet at breaking China's grip on critical minerals, while semiconductor stocks shed more than 10% overnight on fears AI data center demand is cooling. Plus the US Senate breaks with Trump on Iran in a 50-48 vote.
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