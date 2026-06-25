BN Daybreak: Bafana Bafana makes history, Phala Phala updates, and the AI chip boom
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South Africa made World Cup history as Bafana Bafana beat South Korea to reach the knockout stages for the first time ever. Oil slides for a fourth straight session on Iran deal oversupply, and Micron surges 11% on AI chip demand. The bigger question hanging over the morning: what has President Ramaphosa still not told South Africa about the Phala Phala money - and can the truth stay hidden?
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