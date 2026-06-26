BN Daybreak: Mark Pincus on consumer AI; SA election violence; and the Strait of Hormuz
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The Zynga founder and OpenAI investor can't understand why analysts cap consumer AI at $500 billion in what he sees as a $6 trillion market - he thinks that gap is exactly where the real opportunity lies. Oil spiked as Iran struck a cargo ship in the Strait of Hormuz mid-negotiation, OpenAI stalled its IPO, and African Bank posted a near-billion-rand loss. Back home, who is behind the assassinations of candidates and councilors during South Africa's voter registration weekend, and what does it mean for the elections ahead?
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