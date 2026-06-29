BN Daybreak: Strait of Hormuz showdown as US and Iran head back to Doha
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Vessels are still threading the Strait of Hormuz, but a Bloomberg analyst calls it Schrodinger's Strait: you never know if it's open until you try to get through. With traffic down to a fraction of normal and ships taking hits, owners are weighing whether the world's most vital oil route is worth the risk. We also unpacks Cape Town losing its clean audit, a record Korean tech bet, and Venezuela's climbing earthquake toll.
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