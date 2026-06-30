BN Daybreak: Rian Malan's letter to Helen Zille; Steenhuisen turns on the DA; Tesla self-driving

Author Rian Malan fires off a pointed open letter to Helen Zille on the anti-migrant marches sweeping South Africa, while a former DA leader breaks ranks on his own party just months before the 2026 municipal elections.

Also today: oil jumps as Iran moves on the Strait of Hormuz, Tesla rallies on a Full Self-Driving rollout, and a whistleblower pushes for criminal accountability over corporate silencing.