BizNews Daybreak
BN Daybreak: SA National Shutdown; S&P best quarter in 6 years; Anthropic unbanned
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South Africa's anti-immigrant national shutdown deadline arrived with violence in Johannesburg and the world watching. The S&P closed its best quarter in six years, Anthropic's export controls were quietly lifted overnight, and Tony Leon is not just firing back at John Steenhuisen - he's now weighing legal action.
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