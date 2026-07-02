BN Daybreak: Dina Pule's cabinet return; O'Sullivan on Mkhwanazi, Apple's blacklisted chip deal
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Ramaphosa has handed the R300 billion social grants portfolio to Dina Pule - the minister Parliament once fined for persistently lying about a contractor relationship. Forensic investigator Paul O'Sullivan meanwhile spent six hours before the commission this week - speaking to Alec Hogg yesterday, he lays out uncomfortable history on General Mkhwanazi that cuts against the whistleblower narrative. Apple is negotiating chips from Chinese firms blacklisted for military ties to Beijing, while SARB governor Kganyago warns inflation expectations are creeping above target heading into July's rate decision.
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