BN Daybreak: DA overtakes ANC in by-elections; FMD costs mount; Oil prices set to slide
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New By-Election data shows the DA outpolling the ANC nationally for the first time. Meanwhile Bloomberg's Mike McGlone explains why crude could fall well below $57 a barrel despite Gulf tensions, KwaZulu-Natal farmer Pete Keen details the mounting cost of the foot and mouth disease crisis, and OpenAI's proposed 5% government stake raises questions about who profits from the AI boom.
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