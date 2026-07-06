BN Daybreak: NATO Summit tension; AI stocks slump; Zuma’s Gupta meeting
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Kyiv faces fresh Russian missile strikes ahead of the NATO summit in Turkey, while tensions linger following the death of Iran's Supreme Leader. Meanwhile, OPEC+ quotas drop oil prices, Alibaba blocks a US blacklist order, and investors fret over an AI chip stock pullback. Locally, Jacob Zuma's Gupta meeting and Cyril Ramaphosa's controversial appointment of Dina Pule ignite political accountability debates.
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