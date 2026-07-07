BN Daybreak: Iran hits tankers in Hormuz; O'Sullivan exposes recovery scam; $2 trillion arms race
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Iran strikes commercial tankers near the Strait of Hormuz as Tehran enforces its shipping lanes, while Samsung's shares slide despite a 19-fold profit jump and NATO allies brace for Trump's push on defense spending.
Herman Mashaba hits back at claims he left Johannesburg's finances in ruins, and columnist William Saunderson-Meyer weighs the damage John Steenhuisen's allegations against Tony Leon have done to the DA's brand.
Forensic investigator Paul O'Sullivan exposes a recovery scam preying on fraud victims, and Bloomberg unpacks the $2 trillion global race to dominate future battlefields with drones, hypersonic weapons, and AI.
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