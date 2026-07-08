BN Daybreak: US strikes on Iran lift oil; NATO deals, SA auto subsidy; Farage quits
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In today’s episode, we cover the surge in oil prices following US airstrikes on Iran. We also review $50 billion in new defense deals from the NATO summit in Turkey. Locally, experts unpack the DA’s internal credibility crisis and controversial cabinet appointments, alongside the reality of South Africa's R40 billion automotive subsidy program amid Chery’s plant takeover. Finally, we look at Nigel Farage forcing a by-election by resigning as the Clacton MP.
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