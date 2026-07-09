BN Daybreak: US-Iran ceasefire collapse; Cronje on SA politics; Ballito mall bomb scare
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Today's BizNews Daybreak covers escalating US-Iran strikes spiking crude oil and Fed minutes warning of upside inflation risks. Trump permits Ukrainian Patriot missile manufacturing and lifts Syria sanctions, while Apple expands a $30B Broadcom deal and China greenlights Nvidia sales. Locally, Frans Cronje analyses the DA's John Steenhuisen fallout and Willem Els goes through a botched police response to a Ballito mall bomb scare.
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